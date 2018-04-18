LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Global gold demand to rise 1.5% in 2018: report

1
2018-04-18 14:14Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Gold products are sold at a shop. (Photo/China News Service)

Gold products are sold at a shop. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The global demand for gold is projected to increase 1.5 percent this year, led by high demand growth in China, according to a report released in Beijing on Monday.

The Global Gold Outlook 2018, published by China Gold Association, World Gold Council and precious metals consultancy Metals Focus, said gold prices will continue mild fluctuation for two to three months since a majority of fund managers still prefer the stock market.

It predicts the gold price will rise in the third quarter due to a weaker U.S. dollar, stock uncertainty and optimism about global economic growth.

Gold outperformed major asset classes in 2017 while annual average returns sat at approximately 14 percent.

Total global supply for gold in 2018 is expected to rise by 0.5 percent, while recycled gold supply will increases by 2 percent thanks to the contribution of developing countries.

Demand will also rise this year, mainly as a result of demand within China and India. China's economic growth and increasing consumer confidence are thought to be main driving forces.

Song Xin, president of China Gold Association, said in the long term more people will realize the value of gold as a hedging tool against inflation while emerging consumer demand from China's second and third-tier cities will boost the demand.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.