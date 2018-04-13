LINE

Specialists to weigh in on professional cases in prosecution

The front door of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate.(Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate has issued a decree authorizing procuratorial organs to designate or invite specialists to help in solving cases.

According to the regulation, specialists are defined as people with professional knowledge, competence, experience or expertise in a certain field. They can assist in addressing particular problems or make suggestions, but excludes people serving as judicial appraisers.

For example, a specialist can help collect evidence for criminal prosecution under the organization of procurators or assist in professional problems in case of a lack of statutory appraisal agency, according to the regulation.

In the due process of exercising the power of prosecution, opinions from specialists should be taken into consideration when judicial authenticators have conflicting decisions or objections rise from litigant, defender or agents, said the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

In the trial of cases involving public interests, the procuratorate can apply to the court to require specialists to give opinions on professional questions.

　　

