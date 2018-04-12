Shanghai-London Stock Connect expected this year

Share holders watch stock screen at a stock exchange. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) — China Securities Regulatory Commission is actively pushing ahead a linkage between Chinese and British stock markets, said a spokesperson, adding that Shanghai-London Stock Connect is expected to start operation this year through joint efforts in both countries.

The spokesperson Gao Li also said that Shanghai-London Stock Connect is an important measure to deepen financial cooperation between China and the United Kingdom and to expand two-way openness in China's capital markets. It is also an essential measure for China to show the world the country's confidence in further opening-up.

China will insist on creating a new pattern for international cooperation with a focus on realizing mutual benefits, Gao said.

It was not the first time that China's officials made remarks on Shanghai-London Stock Connect this year. Yi Gang, governor of China's central bank, announced at the Boao Forum for Asia that preparation work for connecting the two stock markets is proceeding smoothly with the link to start this year.

Liu Xinhua, former vice chairman of the securities watchdog, said in March that Shanghai-London Stock Connect is a big move in opening up Chinese capital markets and follows Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.