LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Consumer prices to remain stable as CPI in March drops

1
2018-04-11 16:38Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Vegetables are sold in a supermarket. (Photo/China News Service)

Vegetables are sold in a supermarket. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS)-- Despite some fluctuations in February, China's consumer price index (CPI) growth will remain moderate and generally stable in the coming months, analysts said.

The CPI rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said, down 0.8 percentage points from 2.9 percent the previous month.

Food prices rose 2.1 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from February. As the weather turns warmer and agricultural supplies achieve sufficient levels, price growth will stay at a moderate level, analysts said.

The average CPI in the first three months of this year rose 2.1 percent, data showed.

Cao Heping, a professor with Peking University, said that potential trade conflicts between China and the U.S. will not have much influence on commodity prices and expects the full-year CPI to be around 2.5 percent in 2018.

Farm product prices remained stable with a slight decline in the first few days in April and pork prices didn't rise even during Qingming Festival, which indicates the trend of supply outstripping demand didn't change. Vegetable prices continued to drop due to sufficient supply.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.