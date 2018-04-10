Some Beijingers may wait till 2023 for new-energy car plates

(ECNS) -- The number of applicants for new-energy car license plates rose to a record high of 230,000 in Beijing and some applicants may have to wait until 2023 to receive a plate, Beijing Morning News reported.

Beijing is one of several Chinese cities that limits car license plates, for both conventional and new-energy cars, through a lottery-like online registry. In the latest lottery, only about one in 1,907 of the 2.8 million applicants for gasoline-powered cars was granted a license plate, according to official data.

The chance to get a license plate for a car running on new energy is also becoming increasingly difficult as more and more drivers choose such vehicles.

This year, the new-energy vehicle quota remained at 54,000, an amount that has already been used up. However, applicants in this category had increased to 234,650 by April 8. If the current annual quota remains the same, some applicants will have to wait until 2023 to receive a car plate.