China issues tourist travel advisory for Maldives

Maldivian policemen patrol on a street. (File photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's Foreign Ministry has urged tourists in the Maldives, a popular destination among Chinese travelers during the Spring Festival holiday, to stay vigilant about personal security as political tensions on the island nation continue to intensify.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Chinese tourists planning to visit the Maldives should delay their trips until the situation becomes stable.

Geng said the ministry and China's embassy will keep a close eye on developments and may change safety warning levels accordingly. There are no reports so far of Chinese nationals or companies hit by the unrest, added Geng.

"We have asked the Maldives authorities to take necessary measures and protect the safety of Chinese institutions and nationals," he said.

Geng also said that China hopes all sides properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation, and safeguard stability and order in the Maldives.

Maldives has been facing days of unrest after the Supreme Court issued a ruling last week to release top opposition political leaders. President Abdulla Yameen on Monday declared a 15-day state of emergency, ordered security forces into the supreme court and arrested a former president.