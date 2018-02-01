Most snow-stranded Chinese passengers leave Iran airport: embassy

(ECNS) — Most Chinese passengers stranded at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran have left the country with the help of China's embassy.

China's embassy in Iran said in a statement that heavy snowfall closed many airports across the country, including Imam Khomeini International Airport, leaving some 240 Chinese passengers stranded.

It coordinated with the airlines, provided food and accommodation to passengers, and also arranged flights to transport them since Jan. 29. By Tuesday afternoon, most Chinese passengers had left the airport.

The embassy said order was slowly returning to Iranian airports closed due to the snowfall, but Iran is expected to have more rain or snow in winter. Chinese passengers should be aware of local weather conditions before travelling, it was advised.