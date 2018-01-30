LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

X-ray astronomy satellite Huiyan to help find black holes

1
2018-01-30 16:49Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
China's first X-ray astronomy satellite Huiyan is officially put into service, Jan. 30, 2018. (Photo/Video screenshot from CCTV)

China's first X-ray astronomy satellite "Huiyan" is officially put into service, Jan. 30, 2018. (Photo/Video screenshot from CCTV)

(ECNS) -- China's first X-ray astronomy satellite "Huiyan" that went into orbit on June 15 last year was officially brought into service on Tuesday.

Xiang Libin, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the delivery marks the start of new scientific research. He also urged broader international cooperation and data sharing to promote breakthroughs in China's astronomical studies.

The Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (HXMT) completed months of on-orbit testing with excellent results as most indicators exceeded design targets.

Huiyan, the Chinese word for "insight," helped define the energy level of a newly discovered gravitational wave created by the collision of two neutron stars last year. The satellite in cooperation with other observatories located the source of the wave some 130 million light years away.

The telescope is tasked with studying the properties of transient X-ray sources in great detail and the circumstances in which emissions are generated. It will also help create a high precision X-ray map of the sky and could find previously undiscovered black holes in the Milky Way, and perhaps even new types of objects.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.