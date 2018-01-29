Two Chinese women die in Russian hotel fire

(ECNS) — Two Chinese women are thought to be those who died in a hotel fire at a tourist facility on Lake Baikal's Olkhon Island in Russia, according to China's consulate-general in Russia's Irkutsk region.

The consulate-general said it contacted emergency authorities in the region and local branches of Russia's foreign ministry soon after the fire broke out.

Russian authorities said at first the identity of the victims was hard to establish because they were badly burned. From checks with local hotels, tourist guides and agencies, it's possible that the two victims were Chinese women, said the consulate-general.

The consulate-general has communicated with domestic authorities to contact relatives of the two women in China.

One of the five injured was a Chinese national who received treatment at a local hospital and came back to Beijing on Monday, according to authorities. Four other injured tourists were from South Korea.