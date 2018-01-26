No Chinese casualties reported in South Korea hospital fire

South Korean firemen extinguish a fire in South Korea's southeastern Milyang city, Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

(ECNS) — No Chinese casualties were reported in a deadly fire at a hospital in South Korea on Friday morning, said China's consulate.

Both China's embassy in Seoul and the consulate in Busan said local police found no foreigners in Sejong Hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang.

The embassy said it will keep in close contact with local authorities and provide timely updates.

The fire has killed 41 people, mainly from smoke inhalation, and injured dozens more in one of the country's deadliest blazes in recent years. Several of the injured are in critical condition and the toll is feared to increase, fire officials said.

President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with senior advisers and expressed regret over the blaze.