No Chinese casualties in Milan train derailment

2018-01-26 13:50Ecns.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
An Italian commuter train derailed Thursday morning near Milan. (Photo/Agencies)

(ECNS) - The Consulate-General of China in Milan said there were no reports of Chinese nationals killed or injured in the Milan train derailment.

An Italian commuter train derailed Thursday morning near Milan, killing four people and seriously injuring at least 13 others as some passengers became trapped in mangled cars. The train derailed near Pioltello Limito station, less than 13 miles outside of Milan, at a switch track. About 100 people were also injured less severely.

The Consulate-General has sent staff members to Pioltello and also contacted the local government, police and hospitals. There was no information of Chinese casualties from the derailment so far.

It said it will keep a close eye on developments and offer any assistance to Chinese nationals.

 

　　

