2022 Winter Olympics venues to be complete by 2019

A racing track for the 2022 Winter Olympics is under construction in Yanqing District, Beijing. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Construction of venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be co-held by Beijing and Zhangjiakou, will be completed by the end of 2019, the Beijing News reported.

A total of 26 venues, including 13 in Beijing, will be used for the Olympics, and most venues will incorporate existing buildings used during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Officials from The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games said preparation for the games will be in full swing this year, while the mascot will be unveiled early next year.

Liu Yumin, a member of the committee, said construction of new venues was going smoothly and that renovation of old ones would begin mid-year.

Liu also said that sustainable use of the venues had been a prime concern during construction. The Beijing National Aquatics Center, also known as the Water Cube, will be converted into an ice rink for curling in 2022, but will go back to normal use after the games. The Wukesong Sports Centre can be transformed from a site for ice hockey to a basketball court within six hours, according to Liu.

In December, Beijing unveiled the emblems of the winter games, respectively named "Winter Dream" and "Flight." On Feb. 25, Beijing will also stage an eight-minute show at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.