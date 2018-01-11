LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Over 8,000 types of imports now duty free: MOC

1
2018-01-11 16:53Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
A consumer chooses imported products at a supermarket in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. (File photo/China News Service)

A consumer chooses imported products at a supermarket in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. (File photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China now collects zero tariffs on more than 8,000 kinds of imported products as 15 free trade agreements have taken effect, a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said Thursday.

China has signed 16 agreements with 24 countries and regions, with all but one now in force, said spokesman Gao Feng at a regular press conference.

Nearly one-third of China's imported products, mostly consumer oriented, are now duty free under the current free trade framework, offering substantial benefits to Chinese consumers, Gao said.

Tariffs on some cosmetics from Switzerland have dropped to zero, the spokesman confirmed.

Chinese consumers can aslo buy low-cost, high-quality agricultural products from across the world during any season. Tropical fruit from ASEAN countries including durian, lichee and dragon fruit saw tariffs drop to zero from 15 to 30 percent in the past. Duties on imported consumer electronics have also declined significantly.

More products will be duty free as China further develops its free trade zones, Gao said.

It was added that China's overall consumption landscape is currently becoming more diversified, quality-centered and individual-focused.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.