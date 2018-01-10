LINE

Caribbean Sea earthquake unlikely to affect China's coast: authority

(ECNS) -- The National Marine Environment Forecasting Center said a powerful earthquake that hit north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea will not affect China's coastal areas as it is outside the Pacific Ocean.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit north of Honduras on Tuesday night, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby seashores. The quake epicenter was located some 27 miles (44 km) east of Great Swan Island, with a depth at only 10 km.

NMEFC's statement on Weibo also said it will keep a close eye on earthquake and tsunami data.

 

　　

