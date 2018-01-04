French President: State visit to China to deepen ties

French President Emmanuel Macron. (File photo/China News Service）

(ECNS) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to deepen ties between the two countries during his three-day visit to China starting Jan. 8.

Ahead of his first state visit to the country, Macron told China News Service that he will exchange ideas on bilateral ties, seek to deepen cooperation and further reinforce the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Macron said he plans to hold talks about climate change, emphasizing the important role China has played to combat the problem. France wants to strengthen contacts and cooperation with China in the effort, the young French leader said.

He also said he will have full discussions on China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. It comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.