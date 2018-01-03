100,000-yuan prize offered for Panda park logo design

(File Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The office in charge of preparation work for China's massive Giant Panda National Park has invited people from around the world to attend a logo design competition, with a prize of 100,000 yuan ($15,378) for the winning design.

Pandas isolated on six mountains in Gansu, Shaanxi and Sichuan provinces will be able to come together in the proposed park, which will cover 27,134 square kilometers.

A leading office responsible for planning the park is in search of a creative and original logo. It said the professional image aims to enhance awareness and consensus regarding the park's construction, and also improve its reputation and influence.

The winner will receive a prize of 100,000 yuan and ten short-listed entries will get 5,000 yuan each. Logo design entries should be postmarked or electronically submitted no later than May 31, 2018.

The design is required to be original, creative and thoughtful, and if possible present the Chinese and English name of the park clearly. The work should highlight the spirit of the national park, which is owned by the people, shared by the people and inherited by the people, according to the announcement.

Entries can be submitted in the following ways:

Address:

Sichuan leading group for the pilot project of Giant Panda National Park (Sichuan Forestry Department)

No.15 North Renmin Road, Jinniu District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, 610081 PRC

Email: dxmgjgybszj@126.com

Contacts: Ma Rui, Zheng Weichao