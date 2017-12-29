Watchdog urges IKEA to ensure safety in China

(ECNS) -- China's consumer quality watchdog has urged IKEA to comply with safety standards in the Chinese market after the Swedish furniture producer recalled chests and dressers in the United States.

The Defective Product Administrative Center of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said it summoned IKEA to a meeting on Dec. 21 after learning about its recall of 17.3 million chests and dressers following the death of an eighth child, a California toddler.

It's the second time in two years that the company recalled dressers that could lead to fatal accidents.

In June 2016, IKEA issued a recall of 29 million chests and dressers, but some customers were unaware of the move so more accidents occurred.

The center has urged IKEA to make detailed information about the recall in the U.S. available and also strictly adhere to China's laws and regulations, reminding the furniture giant to "carefully exercise its responsibility."

The center also required IKEA to take further actions, inform its customers and prevent similar tragedies in China.

If IKEA's defective products in China are found not recalled, or IKEA's recalling measures released last year in China cannot minimize or eliminate security risks, the authorities would handle it according to China's regulations on "Administrative measures on recalling defective products," it said.