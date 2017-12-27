LINE

Chinese authorities define student bullying

(ECNS) -- China's 11 departments jointly released a plan Wednesday on the management of bullying at primary and middle schools.

The plan was released amid increasing bullying on campuses, which has caused wide-spread public concern. Till recently, there had been a lack of a clear line to define bullying and frolicking between students.

Whoever intentionally or maliciously causes physical injury, property loss or spiritual damage in or outside of campus should be defined a bully, according to the plan.

It said schools should take charge of the situation to deal with bullying in accordance with laws and regulations, and complete investigating cases within 10 days in principle.

To those who have been affirmed as bullies, the school commission in charge of prevention should set certain credit hours in its specialized education plan to supervise the assailant and out relevant punishments in line with different cases.

In minor cases, the assailant should apologize in person or in written form to the victim.

If the victim has suffered obvious physical or mental harm, the school should ask for help from public security bureaus to warn or reprimand the assailant.

Those who are unrepentant can be sent to a reformatory school.

In case of an appeal, the office in charge of prevention at county level is held responsible. A recheck should be finished within 15 days.

Cases involving laws or litigations beyond the charge of school commissions should be filed to legal procedures.

The plan was jointly released by the Ministry of Education, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme Peoples Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security, the Office of Central Comprehensive Management Commission, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Central Communist Youth League, the All-China Women's Federation, and China Disabled Persons Federation.

　　

