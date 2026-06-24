SCIO briefs on law to promote ethnic unity and development

The State Council Information Office (SCIO) held a press conference on Wednesday regarding the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law and China's work on ethnic affairs.

As a fundamental law on ethnic affairs in China, this legislation reinforces the legal foundation for national cohesion and common prosperity among 56 ethnic groups. Structurally, it features a dedicated preamble, making it the first Chinese law in over 30 years to adopt such a format, according to the press conference.

The State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds press conference on the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law and China's work on ethnic affairs, June 24, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The press conference also highlighted economic milestones in China's five autonomous regions: the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. From 2012 to 2025, the combined GDP of these regions surges from 3.25 trillion yuan (approximately $478.6 billion) to 8.66 trillion yuan (approximately $1.28 trillion), signaling a new era of shared modernization and development.

The Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law was adopted at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in March. It will take effect on July 1, 2026.