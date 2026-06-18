Nation outlines pathway to a more just, equitable world

China released a white paper on Wednesday titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions", which Foreign Minister Wang Yi said aims to offer a comprehensive account of the country's ideas and actions in promoting global governance, and to foster broader consensus within the international community on reforming and improving global governance and ensuring more effective responses to global challenges.

Wang made the remarks at a news conference held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing on the release of the white paper.

"Global governance is a common endeavor that bears on the well-being of all humanity, and building a just and equitable global governance system is a shared vision long pursued by people from across the world," Wang said.

Wang said that the Global Governance Initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping, came at a critical juncture where the international system established after World War II faced multiple shocks and global governance was encountering headwinds, highlighting the urgent need for a more just and equitable global governance system.

Since its introduction in September, the GGI has received broad support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations, with more than 60 countries joining the Group of Friends of Global Governance. "The GGI has evolved from a Chinese proposal into an international practice, and is showing ever-growing vitality," Wang said.

To foster broader international consensus, China will host the first Xiong'an Global Governance Forum this autumn, Wang said.

At the news conference on Wednesday, officials also underlined the wide range of measures China has rolled out to advance a fairer and more equitable global governance system.

Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that China upholds multilateralism and an open, inclusive approach in promoting both global governance and international cooperation on artificial intelligence.

He said that China will host the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai in July. According to Wang, the foreign minister, China is also stepping up efforts to establish a World AI Cooperation Organization.

Noting that the GGI puts people's well-being at the center, Zhao Fengtao, vice-chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that China has always worked with other countries to improve the global poverty reduction governance framework.

Together with 53 countries and nine international organizations, China launched the Global Partnership for Poverty Alleviation and Development, which has helped to turn its poverty reduction experience into global public goods, and given new momentum to global poverty reduction, he said.

China has also established the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and increased its capital to $4 billion, Zhao added.

Stressing the key role of the Global South in global governance, Vice-Foreign Minister Miao Deyu said that the international community should support the Global South in bolstering solidarity and self-reliance, leveraging major cooperation platforms including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Group of 77 and China, and scaling up the role of emerging financial institutions such as the New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank, said that while individual major powers' engagement in bloc politics, geopolitical confrontation and unilateralism has diverted the international focus away from improving global governance, China has put forward a more inclusive and comprehensive vision for global governance, redirecting the global focus to the essential issues requiring the joint efforts of all countries.

"At a time when the world is far from peaceful, the newly released white paper has put forth an innovative framework for global governance," he said.

The document has not only formed a new core of consensus and reshaped views on global governance, but also concretely showcases how China's global visions and policy proposals can be translated into tangible and on-the-ground outcomes, he added.