Beijing restaurants see surge during May Day break

Beijing's catering sector saw a clear uptick during the recent May Day holiday, with increased foot traffic across tourist areas, commercial districts and nighttime dining venues.

Industry observers said the holiday reflected not only a seasonal spike but also a broader trend supported by travel, performances and other activities. Several restaurant operators noted that the period may mark the beginning of the summer peak season, with demand expected to be further supported by the upcoming tourism rush, an expanding nighttime economy and a busy calendar of events.

Data from the Xiabuxiabu Group provides a snapshot of the trend. Its Xiabuxiabu hotpot chain reported about 30 million yuan ($4.1 million) in revenue nationwide during the holiday, serving around 510,000 customers.

In Beijing, sales, foot traffic and table turnover rates rose by roughly 10 percent compared with regular weekends. A restaurant at Huaxiang Outlets in Beijing, for example, recorded close to 40,000 yuan in single-day revenue, with about 550 customers and a table turnover rate of 5.3.

Hotpot chain CouCou reported nationwide revenue of about 13 million yuan and 120,000 customer visits over the same period. Some Beijing locations saw stronger growth, including one outlet with a year-on-year increase of 25 percent in sales.

The brand also drove sales through set menus, livestreaming and membership programs. During the holiday, CouCou sold about 24,000 all-you-can-eat packages, generating more than 3 million yuan in revenue. Livestreaming campaigns attracted over 3 million views and generated more than 20 million yuan in gross sales. Around 15,000 new members were added during the period.

In the steak segment, Xiabu Steak maintained a stable performance, while its potential customer base increased from more than 3,000 to over 7,000 during the holiday, according to the company. A promotion targeting families contributed to a modest rise in children's meal sales.

Overall, the May Day data suggests that dining demand was supported by a mix of tourism, leisure activities and extended business hours, reflecting a broader recovery in offline consumption during the holiday period.