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Kunming's 20,000 jacaranda trees paint city purple

2026-05-08 08:56:44chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

The jacaranda trees are now in full bloom in Kunming, Yunnan province, creating a breathtaking landscape of purple.

Jiaochang Middle Road is the prime spot for admiring jacarandas. It is adorned with hundreds of these trees stretching over two kilometers, with their canopies forming a dreamy sea of purple blossoms.

As gentle breezes sweep through, the branches sway gently, sending bluish-purple petals fluttering down to blanket the street. Above, the sky is awash with shades of purple, while below, the ground is carpeted with blossoms. Walking through, it feels like stepping into a fairy tale world.

According to local authorities, over 20,000 jacaranda trees have been planted in Kunming. The ideal time to enjoy their blooms is from late April to mid-May each year.

 
 

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