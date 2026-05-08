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China's May Day holiday trips, spending both rise year on year

2026-05-08 08:55:07CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's cultural and tourism market sustained stable expansion during the 2026 May Day holiday, with domestic trips and total spending both registering year-on-year growth, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that a total of 325 million domestic trips were made across the country during the May 1 to 5 period, representing a 3.6% increase from the same period last year.

Domestic tourism expenditure reached 185.49 billion yuan (about $27.08 billion), up 2.9% year on year, the ministry said, citing calculations from its data center.

 
 

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