China's May Day holiday trips, spending both rise year on year

China's cultural and tourism market sustained stable expansion during the 2026 May Day holiday, with domestic trips and total spending both registering year-on-year growth, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that a total of 325 million domestic trips were made across the country during the May 1 to 5 period, representing a 3.6% increase from the same period last year.

Domestic tourism expenditure reached 185.49 billion yuan (about $27.08 billion), up 2.9% year on year, the ministry said, citing calculations from its data center.