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Craftsmanship across millennia: A tribute on Labor Day

2026-04-30 15:52:25China Daily Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Over 2,000 years ago, Lu Ban, the legendary master carpenter, pioneered the sunmao (mortise and tenon) joint – no nails, no rivets, only perfect interlocking that has allowed wooden structures to stand firm for centuries.

That same pursuit of precision lives on today. Gao Fenglin, a "Great Country Craftsman" awardee, has spent over 40 years welding the "hearts" of more than 160 rockets – with accuracy down to 0.01mm.

From ancient timber framing to modern spacecraft, tools evolve – but the spirit of craftsmanship never changes.

This Labor Day, we salute every worker who shapes our world with dedication and skill.

 
 

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