China's CAS Space builds rocket factory for Lijian-2's mass production

Chinese commercial space launch provider CAS Space on Tuesday announced the completion of its new "super factory" for the Lijian-2 liquid-propellant rocket, marking the rocket's shift from development to mass production.

The facility in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province is expected to reach an annual capacity of 12 rockets within three to five years, said Li Qinfeng, deputy chief designer of the Lijian-2.

The plant combines assembly and testing with core component manufacturing under one roof. It houses production lines for liquid-rocket propellant tanks, plumbing and valves, interstage structures, ducts and other critical parts, creating a self-contained supply chain for the Lijian-2.

The Lijian-2 rocket completed its maiden flight on March 30, successfully placing the Qingzhou prototype spacecraft and two satellites into their intended orbits. With the basic design now validated, the company is turning its attention to upgrades.

For the near future, the Lijian-2 will swap its current engine for the Liqing-2, a reusable engine developed in-house by CAS Space.

The company also plans a Lijian-2 Heavy version by adding two side boosters to the rocket's first stage. All boosters of the Lijian-2 Heavy will be recoverable – meaning they fly back and land together. According to CAS Space, this approach delivers better handling, softer touchdowns, more redundancy and a smaller payload penalty compared with alternative recovery methods.