China delivers largest domestically built LNG carrier

China on Sunday delivered its first domestically designed and built 180,000-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, marking a major breakthrough in the country's high-end clean energy shipbuilding sector.

The vessel, named Georgetown, was delivered at China Merchants Heavy Industry's dock in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Built at the company's Haimen base, the ship measures 298.8 meters in length and 48 meters in width.

It is equipped with a dual-fuel low-speed propulsion system and features a low boil-off rate and strong environmental performance. It is currently the largest LNG carrier by cargo capacity ever completed in China.

LNG carriers are specially designed to transport liquefied natural gas at minus 163 degrees Celsius. Due to their highly complex design and construction requirements, they are regarded, alongside aircraft carriers and luxury cruise ships, as one of the "crowning jewels" of the shipbuilding industry.

With the delivery of the vessel, China now has five shipyards capable of delivering LNG carriers, placing the country's overall construction capabilities among the world's leading ranks.