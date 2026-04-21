A stone testament to enduring ties

The Lhagyari Palaces in Chusum county, Xizang autonomous region, stand as magnificent historical landmarks that reflect centuries of cultural exchange and ethnic integration between Tibetan chieftains and the central dynasties, according to historians and scholars.

Dating back to the 13th century, this royal complex embodies a distinctive architectural style that blends Tibetan traditions with intricate Han craftsmanship, a convergence that is rare for historical palaces in Xizang.

Among the palaces, the Ganden Lhatse Palace, built in the 17th century, serves as a tangible testament to the enduring relationship between Tibetan and Han ethnic groups.

Scholars regard the palace as an invaluable asset for studying regional history and the architectural evolution of the region.

Despite the site's significance, time and environmental degradation have left parts of the Lhagyari Palaces in a fragile state, underscoring the urgency of preservation efforts.