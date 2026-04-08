KMT chairwoman pays homage to Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, led a KMT delegation on Wednesday morning to pay homage to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.
Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, led a KMT delegation on Wednesday morning to pay homage to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.
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