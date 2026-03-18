Chinese scientists discover 'zero-pollution' microbial herbicide

Chinese researchers have discovered a new microbial herbicide that can control weeds without polluting the environment while also supporting crop growth, offering a potential alternative to conventional chemical herbicides.

The breakthrough was achieved by a research team led by Sun Juan at Qingdao Agricultural University after years of study. Their findings were recently published online in the international academic journal Crop Protection.

Alfalfa, known scientifically as Medicago sativa, is one of the world's most important legume forage crops. However, its cultivation has long faced challenges related to the environmental pollution and food safety risks associated with chemical herbicides used to control weeds.

Using morphological and molecular biological analyses, the research team isolated a previously unknown species of fungus from the rhizosphere – the soil region surrounding plant roots – of alfalfa. The newly identified microorganism, named the MXBP304 strain, belongs to the Coniothyrium genus.

According to the researchers, the microbial strain can precisely target weed seeds without affecting the germination of alfalfa seeds or interfering with the growth of young seedlings. It also leaves the soil's ecological structure intact, allowing weed control to be achieved with what scientists describe as "zero pollution."

The team is continuing to refine the microbial strain and improve formulation and processing technologies to accelerate the practical application of the discovery.

If successfully commercialized, the innovation could provide farmers with a more environmentally friendly way to manage weeds while maintaining sustainable forage production.