Role reversal plan aims to improve governance

Several cities in Jiangsu province have adopted a "Role Reversal Initiative", where government officials play the role of the citizens or business people to experience the process of administrative approval and public services. The initiative is aimed at improving governance efficiency and creating a more business-friendly environment by encouraging officials to share firsthand experiences of the people they service.

Recently, Zhou Wei, mayor of Changzhou, participated in the initiative at the Changzhou Benniu International Airport by taking on the role of an ordinary traveler in response to online feedback about improving travel services.

"What's the latest time the airport shuttle bus operates? How many taxis are usually available? Can the path from the airport exit to the ride-hailing pickup point be optimized to make it closer?" Zhou asked as he moved from the airport's Gate 2 exit to the ride-hailing pickup point, and then to domestic departures, security checks, and international departures, according to a Changzhou Daily report.

Along the way, he solicited feedback from travelers and gathered information from airport officials. He emphasized the need for relevant departments to optimize infrastructure, processes, and services, turning inconveniences highlighted by netizens into conveniences that will make travelers feel more welcome.

In response, the Changzhou airport, in collaboration with the public security and transportation departments, has completed on-site inspections and plans to relocate the ride-hailing pickup point soon to better serve air passengers.

The "Role Reversal Initiative" was launched citywide in Changzhou on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in February. According to the action plan, leaders at all levels in the city will regularly assume various roles to deeply engage in five key areas of public concern: business environment, market environment, public services, urban development, and safety production.

By gathering firsthand experience through role reversal, the movement aims to identify issues and solve real problems.

The city of Suzhou pioneered the role reversal concept in February 2025. At the Suzhou Xiangcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, seven government officials spent two weeks working as food delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers, experiencing the daily work routine of grassroots workers and documenting their challenges and needs.

This initiative is now being implemented regularly across Suzhou.

In December, Wuxi city officially launched a yearlong citywide "Role Reversal Initiative". Similar initiatives are also springing up in government service locations in Yangzhou and Zhenjiang.

Lin Siyi, an assistant professor at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics' College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said the initiatives reflect an important trend in local governments' efforts to optimize administrative services, focusing more on identifying problems and improving services based on the actual experiences of citizens and businesses.

Lin said the significance of these initiatives lies in role-switching, which reveals previously unnoticed bottlenecks, pain points, and connectivity issues, thereby promoting service process optimization and resource allocation adjustments.