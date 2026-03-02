Intl faculty, students experience Chinese New Year flavors in Sanming

Sanming University in Fujian province has been bustling with the warmth of the season as its international faculty and students immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the Chinese New Year.

The School of Overseas Education (School of Foreign Languages) has organized cultural events, such as Welcoming the New Year with Ink and Tradition, to share the festive atmosphere and foster cross-cultural understanding.

An event co-hosted by the Sanming Translators Association on Jan 30 at Qilin Academy allowed international teachers and students to explore the elegant venue, observe artisans' intricate cloisonne enamel and Yunjin silk weaving, and gain a deeper appreciation for China's intangible cultural heritage.

The visitors wrote Spring Festival couplets and cut intricate paper window decorations. New to these techniques, they were enthusiastic as they expressed New Year wishes and experienced vibrant Chinese folk customs.

Celebrations continued on Chinese New Year's Eve, when the campus was adorned with festive lanterns and decorations, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. Sanming University's President Zhang Juncheng joined faculty and students who remained on campus for the holiday in the staff canteen to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Horse.

The group made dumplings, wrote the Chinese character "Fu" (blessing), and shared stories about their traditions and campus life.

Zhang enquired about students' holiday plans and encouraged them to experience Chinese New Year customs, with the celebration's fragrant ink and laughter from the Spring Festival Gala highlighting a cross-cultural reunion.

Following on-campus celebrations, the group moved to the ancient city of Taining for the Cross-Cultural Spring Festival Experience event from Feb 19 to 20, wandering through the historic streets and alleys, listening to Hakka folk songs, and sampling traditional Lei Cha (pounded tea).

Hands-on workshops taught them to make Shangqing palm-leaf weaving and Yuzi (fish-shaped) lanterns. With every stitch and weave, they touched the warmth of traditional craftsmanship and felt the enduring pulse of this cultural legacy.

International students and faculty members visit Shangshu Mansion in Taining county, Sanming, Fujian province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

This journey from the modern campus to the ancient city enabled participants to understand the diverse yet unified nature of Chinese culture.

Cheick Amadou Tidiane Ouattara, a teacher from Mali, shared his impressions: "During the Chinese New Year celebrations, I joined a school outing to Taining. It was my first visit, and I can honestly say it was incredibly rewarding.

"We had the wonderful opportunity to explore ancient sites, immerse ourselves in intangible cultural heritage, and enjoy a traditional opera show and lively parades," he said. "It was great fun and a valuable chance to deepen my understanding of China's rich culture, history, and way of life. I am especially grateful to the people of Taining for their warm hospitality – the food was exquisite, and everyone was so kind. Taining is truly a wonderful place to be."

Afrin Jahan, a student from Bangladesh, reflected on her experience, saying: "I never knew how festive the Chinese New Year celebration was until now. I had so much fun experiencing Chinese culture up close.

"I got to learn to make dumplings, write calligraphy, listen to the guqin, and learn about the history and culture of the Chinese New Year. However, most of all, I will never forget the trip to Taining. We got to explore the ancient city, learn about its history, watch Chinese opera, and take lots of pictures in traditional clothing. I formed a stronger bond with my friends and teachers," she added.

This series of New Year activities not only allowed international faculty and students to experience Chinese traditions and the charm of its culture firsthand but also built a bridge for mutual learning and exchange between different civilizations.

Sanming University is committed to using culture as a link to tell China's story effectively, enhance its global voice, and continuously improve its international education standards with a warm, people-centered approach.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, PhD, is a senior lecturer and researcher at the School of Overseas Education (School of Foreign Languages), Sanming University, Fujian province, and a senior research fellow at Daffodil International University Belt and Road Research Centre in Bangladesh.