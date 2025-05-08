China's logistics industry prosperity index reaches 51.1% in April

China's logistics industry prosperity index, an index tracking prosperity of the country's logistics market, reached 51.1 percent in April, Securities Daily reported on Wednesday.

The index in April was a slight decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared to that of March, according to the report citing data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing released on May 7.

Despite the slight decline in the logistics prosperity index in April, the national logistics business demand continues to show an expanding trend, He Hui, vice-president of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, told the newspaper.

The upstream and downstream links of the supply chain are rebounding, business operations are relatively stable, and prices in road transportation and e-commerce express delivery are steadily rising, according to He.

The total business volume index is still in the expansion range, with some regional differentiation, according to Hu Han, deputy chief economist of the China Logistics Information Center, as reported by the newspaper.

Influenced by factors such as the slowdown in supply and demand in bulk markets and the decline in the effectiveness of export rush, the growth of logistics businesses in coal, ore, grain, and some export-oriented goods in the eastern coastal areas has slowed down.

In contrast, the total business volume index in western regions has shown a noticeable increase month-on-month, with the logistics business of industrial products, such as coal mining, chemical products, equipment manufacturing and transportation equipment manufacturing industries performing well.

The business activity expectation index was 56.4 percent, up by 1.2 percentage points compared to March. In April, enterprise profits remained stable, with the main business profit index slightly increasing by 0.1 percentage points month-on-month.

Looking at different types of enterprises, small and micro-enterprises maintained stable in main business profit indexes in April, while medium-sized enterprises saw a 0.1 percentage point increase in the index, and large enterprises experienced a 0.3 percentage point decrease.

This overall situation reflects that despite facing demand and cost pressures, enterprises are maintaining strong operational resilience.