Shanghai businesses embrace AI solutions

Technological innovation has become a growing focus among Chinese exporters and international buyers in sectors such as textile and clothing industries, as reflected by the East China Fair, which took place from Saturday to Monday in Shanghai.

Among the businesses showcased at the fair — the largest such event dedicated to these sectors — were industry leaders like the Shanghai Silk Group and YG Group, a leading manufacturer of tapes. Both companies are leveraging artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

"We've been attending the East China Fair for over a decade," said Zhang Chaoxia, deputy director of overseas marketing at YG Group, a company that has been exporting tapes globally for 20 years. "The fair is a great platform for meeting clients, many of whom visit our factory after initial contact here. This year, with the extended visa-free stay for Japanese visitors, we're seeing a significant increase in factory visits, especially from Japanese clients."

Zhang emphasized the growing interest in factory automation and digital transformation among international buyers.

"Clients are particularly interested in our factory's intelligent manufacturing capabilities, which are essential for remaining competitive in the face of rising labor costs," she explained. "They want to see how we're embracing digital transformation and improving our overall management and supply chain efficiency. The ability to implement sustainable practices is also a crucial factor for them."

YG Group's focus on innovation extends beyond factory automation. "We've been actively engaged in research and development since our inception in 2002," said Zhang. "We launch new products every month, ensuring that our sales continue to grow despite the constant obsolescence of older products."

The company is also leveraging AI across departments, from production and management to sales. "From our sales perspective, AI is a game-changer," Zhang said. "Imagine finding new clients — you can input keywords into AI, getting more precise results than traditional search methods."

"And if you need to reach another department, AI can instantly route your request, making everything so much more efficient," she added.

Similarly, Shanghai Silk Group, a key player in the textile industry, is using AI and 3D technology to innovate and maintain its position at the forefront of the market.

"We're using AI to generate new designs, enabling us to show clients multiple options quickly and understand their preferences," said Chen Chuan, CEO of Shanghai Silk Group. "This greatly accelerates our design process and allows us to respond more effectively to evolving customer needs."

While the East China Fair remains a vital platform for international businesses, Chen acknowledges the changing landscape of global trade and the increasing reliance on digital platforms.

"The fair is no longer the only window to the world," he said. "But it remains an important venue for building relationships and attracting potential customers. We are seeing more diverse participants and a growing focus on connecting with domestic brands."