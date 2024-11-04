Over 500 Australian companies attend this year's CIIE in Shanghai

The number of Australian companies attending this year's 7th China's International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai has reached a new record high, underscoring the strong confidence and enthusiasm of Australia's business community for deepening economic ties with China, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Sunday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Shanghai on Sunday. He expressed hope that Australia will continue to improve its business environment and provide fair and equitable treatment for Chinese enterprises.

Australia sent a sizable delegation consisting of over 250 companies to the 7th CIIE, highlighting Australian businesses’ recognition of the vast opportunities of the Chinese market. Wang highlighted that Australian businesses view a stable and healthy China-Australia relationship as essential for advancing bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

During the meeting, Wang emphasized the need for China and Australia to address each other's economic and trade concerns based on equality and mutual benefit, aiming to transform their economic complementarities into more concrete, practical cooperation results.

China and Australia have maintained close communication in economic and trade sectors since 2023. Farrell affirmed Australia’s strong commitment to strengthening its economic relationship with China.

Farrell noted that Australia is optimistic about China’s economic prospects and Canberra is committed to fostering long-term cooperative relations with China.

Both sides held practical and constructive discussions on strengthening China-Australia economic and trade ties and encouraging greater participation of Australian businesses in the 7th CIIE, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

On Friday, Australian enterprise representatives expressed optimism about China’s economic prospects and reaffirmed a commitment to long-term cooperation with China, with the goal of fostering sustained growth in bilateral economic and trade relations.