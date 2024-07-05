China's home developed 15 MW heavy-duty gas turbine rolls off assembly line

China's first domestically developed 15 MW heavy-duty gas turbine, the G15, rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in gas turbine manufacturing, which will expand China's homegrown gas turbine line-up and optimize the country's energy structure.

The new turbine unit, characterized by higher power density and efficiency but low emissions, is poised to reduce carbon emissions by 150,000 tons per year, and generate enough electricity to meet the daily needs of 2,500 households, China Media Group (CMG) reported.

The breakthrough came amid China's ongoing efforts to drive an economy-wide industrial upgrade and speed up its green transition. Industry observers said that the gas turbine can find wide applications in sectors such as energy, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, marine engineering and other fields, which is expected to ensure the country's energy security and bolster its economic development.

In addition to power generation, the gas turbine unit can be installed in various settings such as schools, hospitals and other production and living scenarios, CMG reported, citing Ai Song, chief designer at Dongfang Electric Corp, which manufactures the G15.

China has accelerated the pace of technological innovation and green energy transition in recent years.

On March 16, China's 50 MW heavy-duty gas power turbines officially entered commercial operation. The producer, Dongfang Electric Corp, also initiated research and development efforts for a series of indigenous gas turbines, including 15 MW, 80 MW, and hydrogen-blended models.

The G15 is added to the manufacturer's list of new technological breakthroughs, which are expected to not only address critical bottlenecks in core technologies, but also stimulate the development of the entire industry chain, from upstream to downstream, cultivating a comprehensive domestic gas turbine industry ecosystem, according to the manufacturer.

Analysts highlighted the new turbine's role in ensuring the nation's energy security and meeting the surging demand for electricity, particularly during the peak summer and winter seasons.

China's National Development and Reform Commission said on June 18 that energy security is crucial for the national economy and people's livelihoods, vowing new pushes to strengthen energy supply and protect energy safety.

The heavy-duty gas turbine, known as the crown jewel in the equipment manufacturing industry, is capable of extended operations in high-temperature, high-pressure and corrosive environments. The integration of turbine technology and its ecosystem construction requires overcoming significant challenges and showcasing a nation's industrial strength.

The manufacturing base for the G15 integrates advanced digital technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence with advanced manufacturing technology. The base has developed nine smart manufacturing lines for gas turbines, according to CMG.