7th China-South Asia Expo to be held in Yunnan

The 7th China-South Asia Expo will be held in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan province, from August 16 to 20, with the theme of "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development."

About 60 countries and regions have registered to participate in the expo so far, achieving full representation from countries in South Asia, Southeast Asian nations and member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The expo will feature 15 exhibition halls, including a biomedicine and healthcare pavilion, a resource economy pavilion and a regional cooperation pavilion, with a total area of 150,000 square meters, showcasing both offline and online content simultaneously, according to the event organizer.

The total trade value between China and countries in the South Asian region was less than $100 billion in 2013. However, it touched $197.4 billion in 2022, demonstrating an average annual growth rate of 8.3 percent, the Ministry of Commerce said.