LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Country Garden expects a loss of around $7 bln in H1

2023-08-11 14:33:46chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese property developer Country Garden anticipated a loss of between 45 billion yuan ($6.23 billion) and 55 billion yuan for the first half this year, the Hong Kong-listed real estate company announced on Thursday night.

The loss came after the property market kept going downward, the gross profit margin continued to shrink and the foreign exchange market fluctuated, said the filing.

Admitting that it was facing the greatest challenge since its establishment, Country Garden's capital flow is under pressure for the moment due to the deterioration of sales and refinancing environment.

"As the overall industry is facing an extremely difficult situation, the company has made every effort to help itself out. But the market is yet to reach a recovery, and the restoration of the market and capital market confidence will take time, so the enterprise is under mounting pressure in operation," said Country Garden.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]