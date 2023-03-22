LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Large-scale alkene project underway in Inner Mongolia

2023-03-22 11:28:15chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Construction has begun on the world's first large-scale project to produce alkene, or olefin, using green hydrogen in Ordos, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group announced on Wednesday.

The first phase, with a total investment of 47.8 billion yuan ($7.1 billion), is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2024.

It is also the world's largest coal-to-olefin project, with an annual alkene production capacity of 2.6 million tons from coal and 400,000 tons from green hydrogen — produced from clean energy, including solar and wind sources.

Alkene is one of the most basic raw materials in the chemical industry. It can be used to make polyolefin and synthetic rubber, which is widely used in packaging, furniture, household appliances, automobiles, aerospace and other fields. Currently, it is mainly obtained from naphtha, coal, and gas.

In this project, green hydrogen will partly replace raw coal to be added into the methanol synthesis project unit, thus reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Meanwhile, the byproduct oxygen can be added to the gasification unit to reduce energy consumption in the air separation unit.

Compared with the pure coal option, the project is expected to increase methanol production by 1.23 million tons annually, save standard coal by 2.53 million tons and reduce carbon emissions by 6.31 million tons.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]