China's top nuclear operator installs record high clean energy

The Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Station. (Photo/China General Nuclear Power Corporation)

China General Nuclear Power Corporation said on Monday that its clean energy installed capacity exceeded 77 million kilowatts in 2022, equivalent of reducing carbon dioxide of more than 240 million tons.

Power connected to grid last year crossed 310 billion kilowatt-hours, 12.4 billion kilowatt-hours more than that of the previous year, said the company, the country's largest nuclear operator.

The Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Plant, the first nuclear power plant in Northeast China, also witnessed record high power connected to grid last year with 41.9 billion kilowatt-hours after it became fully operational in June, up 12.5 percent year-on-year.

With a total installed capacity of over 6.71 million kilowatts, it is the largest operating nuclear power plant in China so far, as well as the largest electric energy investment project in Northeast China.

The nuclear power plant has substantially contributed to stabilizing northeastern China's regional power supply, accounting for about 93.5 percent of the total electricity consumption in Dalian of Liaoning province, it said.

The company currently has 26 nuclear units under operation.