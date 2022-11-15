World's largest all-terrain crane completes first lifting

The world's largest all-terrain crane completed its first lifting at an onshore wind power project in East China's Shandong province on Monday. (Photo/cnr.cn)

The world's largest all-terrain crane completed its first lifting at an onshore wind power project in east China's Shandong Province on Monday, according to its developer -- the Chinese machinery giant Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG).

Named XCA2600, the crane hoisted a weight of 171 tonnes to a height of 160 meters at the 50-MW wind power project site in Shandong.

According to XCMG, the crane -- with a basic load capacity of 2,600 tonnes -- can lift a maximum weight of 173 tonnes to a maximum height of 160 meters. This capacity can greatly improve hoisting efficiency at super-large wind turbine installation projects.

XCMG, headquartered in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company which produces products that are exported to more than 191 countries and regions worldwide.