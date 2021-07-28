Belarus, China in talks on joint COVID-19 vaccine production: media

Belarus is currently discussing the possibility of jointly producing vaccines with three Chinese companies on its territory, according to TASS news agency.

"Negotiations are currently underway with three Chinese vaccine manufacturers," TASS reported Sunday, citing Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko who revealed this in an interview.

The diplomat also mentioned the purchase of 1 million doses of China's vaccine by the end of August.

"We hope that a contract will be signed in the near future, and that by the end of August this year about a million vaccine doses will be sent to Belarus, which will be distributed to clinics for the vaccination of the population," he added.

China donated 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Belarus during the first half of the year, Senko said, noting the vaccine "is in high demand and considered to be highly effective."