CIIE opens application process for professional visitors

Night view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the host venue for the CIIE. (Photo/CIIE Bureau)

The application process for visiting the third China International Import Expo has opened for professionals, including buyers, according to the CIIE Bureau on Thursdays, the Paper reported.

Applicants are requested undergo a nucleic acid test before booking their dates of visit. There is a daily limit on applications and visitors will be allowed on a "first come, first served" basis. As per the bureau, visitors can apply via the official website, WeChat public account or the app. Visitors should apply 24 hours ahead of the visit.

The CIIE this year aims to set at a higher green standard, requesting 100 percent green rate for every exhibiting booths. The rates for the first and second expos were 91 percent and 97 percent, respectively, according to the Paper.

Before building a booth, an exhibitor's plan including materials for construction has to be evaluated with the green standard.

The green standard covers not only booth construction before the expo but also recycling of material after the expo, said Peng Chunyan, assistant of the general manager from the operational center of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the host venue for the CIIE.