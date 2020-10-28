China's general aircraft totals 2,913

China's general aviation industry has achieved major progress with increasing enterprises and aircraft over the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), according to the civil aviation authorities.

By now, China has 509 general aviation enterprises and 2,913 general aircraft, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

These numbers represented 81.1 percent and 30.3 percent increase respectively compared with those by the end of the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015).

In 2019, China's general aircraft operated 1.06 million hours, up 36.7 percent from the end of the 2011-2015 period.

China has listed the general aviation industry as one of the strategic emerging industries and taken measures to boost its development.