China's Zhejiang unveils guideline to regulate public data accessibility

East China's Zhejiang Province has issued a guideline to regulate the accessibility of public data, said the provincial big data development administration.

Based on data risks, the guideline classifies public data access into three categories, namely unconditional access, limited access, and prohibited access, with specific measures formulated for each category.

Public safety, healthcare, urban governance, social governance, and livelihood assistance are prioritized in public data access. Public data files on environmental protection, transportation, meteorology, and administrative services for the digital economy should also be open to the public, according to the guideline.

It also stressed that the collection of public data must be law-based, and natural persons have the right to choose identity verification approaches at public management and services institutions.