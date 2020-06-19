Boeing names new human resources leader

Boeing announced on Thursday that the company has named Michael D'Ambrose as executive vice president of human resources, effective July 6.

According to Boeing, D'Ambrose will be responsible for the company's leadership and learning, talent planning, employee and labor relations, total rewards, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. He will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun and serve on the company's executive council.

"Michael is joining Boeing at a critical time as we align our workforce with what will be a smaller and more competitive aerospace industry in the coming years," said Calhoun.

D'Ambrose joins Boeing from ADM, one of the world's largest agribusinesses with more than 60 billion U.S. dollars in annual revenue.

D'Ambrose will succeed Wendy Livingston, who has served in an interim capacity since April. Livingston will resume her previous role as vice president of corporate human resources after the transition of responsibilities, Boeing said in a statement.

As a top U.S. exporter, Boeing supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries with more than 160,000 employees worldwide, according to the company.