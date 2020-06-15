China's excavator sales surge in May

A China-made excavator is displayed during an industry expo in Shanghai. (Photo by Long Wei/For China Daily)

China's excavator producers reported robust sales in May, reflecting a quick demand recovery, according to the China Construction Machinery Association.

China's 25 leading excavator makers sold a total of 31,744 excavators last month, up 68 percent year-on-year, data showed.

In breakdown, 29,521 excavators were sold in the domestic market, surging 76.3 percent year-on-year, while exports of the equipment rose 3.3 percent to 2,223.

During the first five months of the year, domestic excavator sales of the 25 producers jumped 19.3 percent from a year earlier to 134,169, while their overseas sales soared 20.7 percent year-on-year to 11,631.

The surging excavator sales, backed by strong demand, foreshadow a construction boom in the country. In a bid to revive the economy, the government has been speeding up the construction of planned key infrastructure projects and has launched new projects for public health, emergency materials supply, 5G networks and data centers.