China-Mongolia border port sees surge in China-Europe freight trains

A total of 810 China-Europe freight trains passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region between Jan. 1 and June 9 of this year, an increase of 23.7 percent year on year, according to the local railway operator.

Among them, the number of outbound trains during the period was 340, up 16 percent year on year, while 470 inbound trains were recorded, up 29.8 percent, according to the China Railway Hohhot Group.

The trains carried a total of 83,412 TEUs of cargo, up 41.4 percent year on year, the group said.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia. So far, there are 36 routes of China-Europe freight trains via the land port.