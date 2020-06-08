ROK automaker to recall 957 vehicles in China

Chinese subsidiary of carmaker Ssangyong of the Republic of Korea will recall 957 imported sedans from the Chinese market due to safety concerns, according to China's top quality watchdog.

The recall, which will begin on June 29, involves 957 Chairman models manufactured between November 15, 2001 and June 8, 2006, said the statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Due to design flaws, the internal parts of the steering locks of the recalled vehicles may fracture in some cases, preventing the vehicles from starting.

The auto company promised to replace the defective parts free of charge to eliminate safety hazards, according to the statement.