China's auto sales grow further

GAC New Energy Automobile showcases its Aion LX, the first electric SUV model equipped with ADiGO, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province on July 28. （Photo by Cao Yingying/China Daily）

China's auto sales in May are estimated to reach 2.14 million units, up 11.7 percent year-on-year, indicating a growth for two consecutive months in the country's auto market, an industrial association said.

In April, the domestic auto market reported a 4.4-percent growth in sales from a year earlier according to a report from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The figure brought the total sales in the first five months to nearly 7.9 million units, down 23.1 percent year-on-year.

Large-scale price reduction for sales promotions and a series of favorable policies during the May Day holiday led to the rebound of customer flows and sales, said the association.

Industry experts estimated, however, that auto sales growth in June will turn negative again. This was because suppressed consumer demand will have weakened as the impact of COVID-19 epidemic on the auto market fades, as well as the postponement of the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition and of the launch timing of some new car products.