JD to offer 250 mln yuan in coupons during April shopping event

JD Daojia, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, will offer coupons with a total value of more than 250 million yuan ($35.2 million) to consumers of more than 700 cities and counties nationwide during its fifth anniversary shopping festival held from April 5 to April 16.

It will partner with Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard, Unilever, Pepsi Food and other well-known retailers and brands. The sales promotion aims to accelerate the economic recovery and further release the purchasing potential of consumers.

In terms of the supply of goods, JD Daojia will cooperate with various retailers and nearly 100,000 offline stores in the areas of supermarkets and groceries, medicine and health, fruits and vegetables, beauty and flowers.

During the shopping festival, consumers can receive different types of coupons such as those for 100 or 50 percent off, other discounts and free shipping, which could be used as a deduction when they make orders at JD Daojia's platform.

The company has expanded its service to nearly 20 lower-tier cities this year, such as Shaoxing in Zhejiang province, Luoyang in Henan province and Lijiang in Yunnan province. More consumers in third- and fourth-tier cities can enjoy the convenience of one-hour delivery provided by local on-demand retail services.

In addition to the 250 million yuan in coupons, it also prepared other interactive promotions for consumers in this year's shopping festival, especially three livestreaming events covering dairy products, snacks and drinks, personal care and cleaning to medicine and health. Users participating in the livestreaming will also receive exclusive vouchers and other prizes.

Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China, will serve JD Daojia and nearly 100,000 offline stores on the platform to fully handle the April 15 peak orders by relying on the big data platform and intelligent logistics system, providing a strong link between merchants and users in the last mile of delivery.